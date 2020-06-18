Better chance for storms on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An unstable air mass will be in place on Friday along with a trough of low pressure which will enhance our chances for showers and thunderstorms.
This little piece of energy will be around during the morning and early afternoon so we can expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day along with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs on Friday near 90 which is normal. The rain chance is at 50%.
Saturday the trough moves out and we see generally partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms.
For Father’s day expect mostly sunny skies and only a 30% chance for a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. So a fairly typical summer weekend ahead with only limited p.m. storms.
Monday through Wednesday next week will be generally sunny with only a slight risk of a few afternoon storms. We will see some Saharan dust in the Gulf which should provide us with some beautiful sunsets and rises.
The tropics remain quiet at this time.
