Venice vet creates memorial for COVID victims

VENICE, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - An Army veteran in Venice has created a small memorial in his front yard to honor those who have passed from COVID-19.
According to our news partners at Venice Gondolier, Mark Keeney decided to create the memorial in a 7-foot by 21-foot landscaped circle of palms.
Keeney was in the army for 23 years and told the paper he felt an urge to recognize Americans who have lost their lives in the global pandemic.
“I was feeling powerless,” he told the Gondolier. “As COVID started building in early March, with initial death estimates as high as 1 million, I had to do something. By the first of April, I decided, the least I could do it put out flags to mark the COVID deaths.”
He marks deaths with small American flags on a 10-inch staff. He initially started with 100 flags. When he began running out of room, he began putting 1 flag for every 1,000 deaths. On Memorial Day, he placed his most recent flag marking the 100,000 American deaths.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.