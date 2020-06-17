Storms make a comeback on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few days of lower than average humidity and storm coverage here along the Suncoast we are going to get back to it on Thursday.
The storm system which was sending dry air our way is slipping away to the north and the tropical air mass will move in and stick around through Saturday.
On Sunday, Father’s day some slightly drier air will move in again but not as dry as the air we’ve seen over the past few days. It will bring the rain chances down to 30% so Dad’s will have some nice weather to get out and enjoy.
The forecast for Thursday is calling for partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and mainly inland. There will be some isolated showers or storms that will be near the coast however.
The high on Thursday will be near 90 and a heat index in the mid 90′s for most.
Friday we will see variable cloudiness and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms around mainly in the afternoon but there could be some isolated showers even in the morning. The high on Friday in the upper 80′s.
The weekend is looking good with generally mostly sunny skies and highs around 90 with a 40% chance for storms on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.
The tropics remain quiet.
