Silver Alert issued for missing, disabled, 70-year-old Florida man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 70-year-old Florida man who was last seen in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say Ezekial Sanchez was last observed driving in the 3000 block of Yonge Avenue near a relative’s home around 3:00 p.m.
Reports say he was driving a 2009 maroon-colored Hyundai Sonata with a Florida tag number of ’0620VN.' The vehicle also has a chrome license plate frame with an eagle head on display.
According to deputies, Sanchez is disabled and he suffers from several serious medical issues and has trouble walking without assistance. Deputies say he had also not taken his daily prescribed medication.
Reports say that Sanchez is from the Lakeland, Fla. area and is not familiar with Sarasota.
He is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black and white tank top shirt, blue shorts with a yellow and white trim, grey shoes and he wears prescription glasses.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or by visiting this website.
