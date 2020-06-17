Sarasota County School Board to choose new superintendent by mid-July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County School Board has narrowed their superintendent search down to five semifinalists.
At the board’s next meeting on June 23rd the finalists will be selected. Those finalists will move forward and be interviewed by the school board at their July 1st meeting. The public will also be able to ask questions to the finalists at that time. Public questions will be done virtually because of social distancing guidelines. The new superintendent is expected to be announced at the school board’s July 14th meeting.
One topic that was brought up at the school board’s workshop Monday regarding the search for a new superintendent was background checks. Some board members discussed the importance of a thorough investigation into all of the semifinalists’ history.
”I don’t want us to miss out on a piece of information that is going to foreshadow a negative impact to the district. Because last year was a very negative experience and a black eye for the district,” said Sarasota County School Board Member, Eric Robinson.
Sarasota County School District’s former Superintendent, Dr. Todd Bowden, stepped down at the end of 2019 following public pressure to do so after an investigation concluded he did not take prompt or appropriate steps to investigate a sexual harassment claim made by a district employee.
