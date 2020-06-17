Protest in Sarasota focuses on police brutality locally and nationally

Black Lives Matter says Ronald Davenport was the victim of police brutality last month during a traffic stop in the 3400 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. They say the 63-year-old veteran was yanked out of his car by two police officers, who threw him to the ground, placed him in a chokehold and kicked him. Police say Davenport was angrily yelling at the officers and remnants of alcohol were found in his vehicle. They say he also jumped out of his car and that’s when he was taken to the ground and continued to resist arrest. Police say after a brief struggle, he was then taken into custody. Here’s what Davenport told protestors.