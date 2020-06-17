Protest in Sarasota focuses on police brutality locally and nationally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of protestors gathering at the Sarasota Bayfront on Tuesday afternoon as the push continues for racial justice, especially when it comes to what they say is police brutality against black people locally and nationally.
“We’re going to continue to fight and fight and fight and peel back every layer of injustice and intolerance," said Ed James, a Sarasota resident. "So folks could see the core of the racism, hatred and bigotry that has festered far too long in the city of Sarasota.”
Black Lives Matter says Ronald Davenport was the victim of police brutality last month during a traffic stop in the 3400 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. They say the 63-year-old veteran was yanked out of his car by two police officers, who threw him to the ground, placed him in a chokehold and kicked him. Police say Davenport was angrily yelling at the officers and remnants of alcohol were found in his vehicle. They say he also jumped out of his car and that’s when he was taken to the ground and continued to resist arrest. Police say after a brief struggle, he was then taken into custody. Here’s what Davenport told protestors.
“Silence is complying, stop the hate for black lives, all Americans should act and speak for equal justice,” said Davenport.
Protestors we talked with say this racial injustice involving police has got to stop and it has to stop now.
“We need to see a change, we do not want the police on our streets," said Grif with Black Lives Matter. "They do not have any real sort of right to be there, they are lawless and they need to be stopped and that’s what we’re here to try to do.”
An internal affairs investigation continues. If you have any information regarding this case, you’re being asked to contact Sarasota Police.
