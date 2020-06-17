Phase Two approved for Coquina Beach revamp

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners have agreed to move forward with revamping Coquina Beach.
The board voted six to one on Tuesday to approve the second phase of the project.
Phase two of the construction includes the removal of 87 Australian pines so crews can upgrade the drainage system.
When the entire project is finished, the county says storm water will drain more quickly and will help prevent frequent flooding and standing water conditions at Coquina.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.