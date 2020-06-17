NASA to launch Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover on July 20th

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
NASA plans on launching a new Mars rover, which is designed to better understand the geology of Mars and seek signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. The Mars Perseverance rover mission is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program. This mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars exploration, including key questions about the potential for life on Mars. The intended landing sight is the Jezero Crater.
“We are going to a crater that once had a lake that was about the size of Lake Tahoe. We believe that this is a place that life could have been present in. It’s kind of an environment that is similar to places on Earth that we find the oldest evidence of life,” says Dr. Ken Farley, Mars 2020 Project Scientist.
The rover is equipped with a drill that can collect core samples of the most promising rocks and soils, which will be set aside in a “cache” to be returned to earth.
Dr. Farley states, “We’re going to collect about 30 samples of rock that are each about the size and shape of a piece of chalkboard chalk. We will drill those right out of the rock into a tube, and then we will seal the tube.”
One important technology being tested during this mission will demonstrate the conversion of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into oxygen, known as NC2 resource utilization.
“If one could convert CO2 into oxygen, then one doesn’t need to bring as much oxygen from the Earth for astronauts to breathe, and it can also be used as part of the propellant mix to get the rocket back off of the surface of Mars,” says Dr. Farley.
Nasa’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity will be the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet. It will fly to Mars attached to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance Rover. The Ingenuity helicopter is considered a high-risk, high-reward technology demonstration. If the small craft encounters difficulties, the science-gathering of the Mars 2020 mission won’t be impacted. If the helicopter does take flight as designed, future Mars missions could enlist second-generation helicopters to add an aerial dimension to their explorations.
“The atmospheric pressure on Mars is very low and it makes it extremely hard to get enough lift to get the helicopter off the ground. We’re demonstrating that this can be done, and this can be beneficial to essentially explore your surroundings quickly. For example, you no longer have to drive everywhere, when you could actually just fly,” says Dr. Farley.
The launch of the Perseverance Rover is scheduled for July 20th, at Kennedy Space Center.
