MTV cuts ties with ‘Siesta Key’ star Alex Kompothecras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday night, MTV announced that they would be cutting ties with popular “Siesta Key” star Alex Kompothecras and limiting his appearances in the reality show’s most recent season.
A tweet from the show’s Twitter did not elaborate on why Kompothecras would be leaving the show.
“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key,” reads the post.
Multiple media outlets began reporting that Kompothecras was being let go after re-circulated alleged racist posts and comments. The exact posts have not been released or acknowledged by showrunners or MTV.
In recent days, multiple reality stars have been fired from their respective shows including several cast members of the popular series “Vanderpump Rules.”
