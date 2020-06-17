‘It’s Still Here’: Doctors Urge Public to Follow Guidelines as COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Rise in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis says that the cases are increasing because of expanded testing of people who show no symptoms. However, testing has declined on the Suncoast in recent weeks, and the positive test rate has grown to 4% in Manatee County and 1.5% in Sarasota County. These are still relatively low rates compared to other parts of the state, but what’s alarming to doctors is that we are seeing more hospitalizations – something that is not affected by increased testing and where the real risk is involved.