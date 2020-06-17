Governor Ron DeSantis says state of Florida will remain open despite a rise in coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis says the state of Florida will not shut down and continue to move forward while protecting the most vulnerable.
That’s the message the governor had for people who live, work and play here. This despite the state experiencing more than 14,000 new cases of coronavirus over the last week. He says he wants to keep people working and the economy going.
“You have to have society function, you have to be able to have a cohesive society, that’s the best way to be able to deal with the impacts of the virus,” said DeSantis. “But particularly when you have a virus that disproportionately impacts one segment of society.”
Many people ABC 7 talked with are happy to hear the governor keeping the state open, saying the increase has happened because there is a lot more testing now being done. Darci Jacob is owner of Panache in downtown Sarasota. She says it’s important for her business and others to remain open just to try to survive.
“I’m grateful that we’re open, it gives us a fighting chance again,” said Jacob. “People are starting to trickle in, it’s helping to pay the rent.”
The state has reopened in phases and now a majority of attractions and businesses are open. Jacob says everything should be able to stay open, especially if they are following all the guidelines to keep everyone comfortable, healthy and safe.
“I completely sanitize the store everyday, when I come in the morning I dust mop, I wet mop I wipe everything down,” said Jacob. “I sanitize the dressing rooms, all door handles, the register and once somebody tries something on, if they don’t buy it I steam everything.”
