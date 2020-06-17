Florida DOH reports 3,018 deaths as DeSantis vows to keep state open

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that the state of Florida must remain open despite a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The governor vowed to protect Florida’s most vulnerable while keeping the economy of the state rolling. On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that there have been 82,719 positive COVID-19 cases after a surge in numbers Tuesday. The state also reported 3,018 deaths statewide.
As of yesterday, the Florida Department of Health said it had received 1,461,297 test results.
The governor has frequently reminded that results will spike with increased testing. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,523 Residents: 1,513 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 10
Conditions and Care Deaths: 117 Hospitalizations* Residents: 241 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 692 (46%) Female: 816 (54%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 224 (15%) White: 958 (63%) Other: 142 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 189 (12%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 502 (33%) Not-Hispanic: 765 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 246 (16%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 803 Residents: 780 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 92 Hospitalizations* Residents: 177 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 60
Gender: Male: 334 (43%) Female: 446 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 57 (7%) White: 608 (78%) Other: 56 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 59 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 91 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 589 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 100 (13%)
