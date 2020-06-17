First Alert Weather: Moisture slowly returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air aloft will still limit the number of potential showers that might form later today. The most likely location for storms will be in inland locations, east of the interstate, after the sea-breeze forms late in the day. There is also a smaller chance for a coastal shower to lift out of the south and into southern coastal locations. Rain chances will be small, in the 10% to 20% range from coast to inland. Tomorrow will see a much better rain chance as deep tropical moisture returns. High pressure in the Atlantic will direct mid-level winds out of the south as the low in the Carolina’s begins to move away. This will allow enough moisture to return to bring afternoon rain chances to 50% to 60%.