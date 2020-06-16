Storms come back later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The stretch of dry weather will continue for one more day and then a gradual rise in humidity and storms will begin on Thursday.
We will see one or two lone storms on Wednesday but generally mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning and then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly inland during the late afternoon.
The high on Weds. will be around with a 90 with heat index really not much of a factor due to lower than normal humidity.
Thursday a push of moisture starts to drift back northward as the winds begin to shift to the SE. We will still see partly cloudy skies with a few more afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving in an out on Thursday.
We will also feel higher humidity moving which means the heat index will be rising back into the upper 90′s to low 100′s.
Friday we will see the best chance for storms jumping to 50% for afternoon and evening storms scattered about. The high will be around 90 degrees through Sunday.
Summer officially arrives on Saturday 11:54 a.m. known as the Summer Solstice is where the sun’s most direct rays are focused on the tropic of Cancer.
We will see typical summer conditions over the weekend with a 30-40% chance for late day storms each day during the afternoon.
For Father’s day expect partly cloudy skies and a high around 90 with a 30% for late day storms.
