Silver Alert issued for missing Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bradenton woman.
Officials are looking for Lorena Cunningham, who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
Lorena left her home around 3 p.m. on Monday to look for an auto repair shop, and she has not returned home since then. She suffers from memory loss and other medical issues, and requires medication that she does not have with her.
She is believed to have been in Lake Placid, Fla. this morning, and is believed to be traveling in her vehicle, a 2011 Silver Ford Fiesta with FL tag number 1194HS.
She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and white shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
