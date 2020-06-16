Sarasota PD asking for witnesses as internal investigation launched

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police officers in Sarasota are asking witnesses to come forward after reports of an assault occurring during an arrest.
A press release was sent to multiple media outlets by a man identifying himself as the son of Ronald Davenport.
“On May 12, 2020 my father, a 63 year old man was harassed and beat up, once again at the hands of Sarasota PD. He was drug from his car, slammed to the ground, placed in a choke hold, and kicked multiple times in his chest,” reads a release.
Sarasota police released a a statement saying the press release was different from the police report obtained on scene and are asking people to come forward who may have captured video of the scene or witnessed the arrest.
“There are significant differences in the press release provided to the media and the information documented in the reports and provided to the courts reference the criminal charges that are pending. SPD first learned of the incident on June 6, 2020, via a third party social media platform. Chief DiPino immediately advised Internal Affairs to initiate an investigation even though no formal complaint was made. On June 6, 2020 Internal Affairs called Mr. Davenport to gather further details regarding the incident but had to leave a message asking Mr. Davenport to return their call. Internal Affairs never received a return phone call from Mr. Davenport. On June 12, 2020 upon learning that Internal Affairs did not hear back from Mr. Davenport, Chief DiPino directed Internal Affairs to continue efforts to contact him for a period of thirty days. On June 16, 2020 Internal Affairs went to the residence of Mr. Davenport in an effort to make contact. Investigators were unable to make contact with Mr. Davenport and left a card requesting a call back," reads a statement from the department.
