Sarasota PD asking for witnesses of incident to come forward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking for witnesses of an arrest that happened in May to come forward as they continue an internal investigation.
The Chief of Police, Bernadette DiPino, initiated a formal Internal Affairs investigation after SPD was tagged in a social media post showing a portion of a video with SPD Officers arresting an individual on May 18. One of the officers was filmed kneeling on the head and neck of this same person. The individual, identified as Ronald Davenport, was arrested on a domestic violence/battery charge.
After being made aware of the incident, Internal Affairs called Davenport to gather further details regarding the incident. So far, they have never received a return phone call.
A documented arrest report was also released detailing that Davenport was belligerent during the arrest and admitted to drinking before being stopped.
SPD is now asking for the community to step up with information regarding the video related to the incident. If you were a witness, please call Internal Affairs with any of the aforementioned, or any other information about this incident, at 941-263-6027.
