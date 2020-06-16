Sarasota County Sheriff launches “How we serve” initiative

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office has launched a new campaign in response to tensions around the country.
The department has created the ‘How We Serve: Defining the Culture of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’ which will allow civilians to see how the agency is responding to the national conversation about police reform.
The campaign covers 12 highly-discussed topics and over the next several days the organization will highlight each of the 12 topics individually on social media.
The graphic is quick and shares the basics of our policy decisions however, as you will see, our web page dives deeper and shows you some of the research we have done.
“Some of the concepts relate to the #8CantWait campaign and others relate to the demands for increased transparency, the idea of “defunding the police,” and our thoughts on why we believe body-worn camera programs have no bearing on officer and civilian safety in agencies with misguided cultures,” reads a release from the department.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.