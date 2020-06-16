Polk Co. Sheriff announces arrest of 16 people in child pornography sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of 16 men after a sting operation targeting distributors of child pornography.
‘Operation Guardians of Innocence V’ ended with 1,409 felony charges filed against 16 men for possession and distribution of child pornography. Several of those files included photos and videos involving infants, toddlers and young children. More charges could be pending.
“These images are not just pictures of children without clothes. These videos and photographs are horrific images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and forced to perform sex acts – images of children being raped. Those who upload and share child pornography are victimizing children over and over again. Those arrested in this operation create the demand that sustains a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that traumatizes children across the world. Their behavior is disgusting," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement announcing the arrests.
For a complete list of suspects, you can watch the video below:
