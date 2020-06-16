Polk Co. Sheriff announces arrest of 16 people in child pornography sting

“These images are not just pictures of children without clothes. These videos and photographs are horrific images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and forced to perform sex acts – images of children being raped. Those who upload and share child pornography are victimizing children over and over again. Those arrested in this operation create the demand that sustains a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that traumatizes children across the world. Their behavior is disgusting," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement announcing the arrests.