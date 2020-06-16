Police: Two men arrested in Michigan as alleged suspects of a Bradenton murder that took place in October 2019

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police announced on Tuesday that two men have been identified as the alleged suspects of a homicide that occurred in Bradenton in October of last year, and they have been arrested.
Police say that Devante Kinsley and Tyler Sager were arrested in Bay City, Mich., after further investigation revealed them to be the two men in a surveillance video.
According to police, they planned and committed the murder of Michael Briles, 30, on October 17, of last year in a home on the 2400th block of 11th Street West.
Police released a video with three segments 12 days after the murder was committed. The first shows a vehicle. Police are attempting to identify the vehicle and driver.
The next two segments show the murder suspect entering and leaving the apartment where Briles was killed.
Police say this case is still active and more charges could be forthcoming.
Anyone with any information should contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9300 or by email. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web to the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.
