Paid parking to resume in downtown Sarasota July 7

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it will return to paid parking beginning July 7 in the downtown area.
“As we welcome you back to shops and restaurants downtown and at St. Armands Circle, a friendly reminder: We’ll be resuming normal paid parking operations in City garages and on streets beginning July 7,” reads a post from the City.
If you need information on where to park, you can visit the City of Sarasota’s website for detailed information and maps.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.