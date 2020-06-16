Nathan Benderson Park, ABC7 team up for ‘Fireworks on the Lake’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and Nathan Benderson Park are working together to safely celebrate our nation’s birthday!
On July 3, NBP will host their “Fireworks on the Lake" around 9 p.m. The park will safely distance cars that show up and spectators are asked to maintain distance, but you can exit your vehicle to watch the show.
Pre-sale tickets will be sold for $15 per vehicle. ABC7 will update this story with a link to buy those passes once the site is available.
On July 4, ABC7 will air a recording of the fireworks for those who want to stay indoors to celebrate.
This story is developing and we will update this as more information is received.
