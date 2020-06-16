Manatee Co. Tax Collector partners with Publix to install vehicle registration renewal kiosks

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can get just about anything you need at Publix. Soon, that will include your vehicle registration renewal forms.
The Manatee County Tax Collector is partnering with local Publix stores to offer the convenience of a self-service kiosk for customers to use when renewing motor vehicle registrations.
The kiosks will be installed at three Publix locations:
* Beachway Plaza, 7310 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
* Lockwood Commons, 4240 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
* Parkwood Square, 9005 US 301 N., Parrish.
Motor vehicle registrations can be renewed on a kiosk when there are no stops or holds on the registration, debit and credit cards are accepted for payment, and customers receive their registration and decal immediately. A Spanish language option is available, also.
If you would rather have your decal and registration mailed to you, you can use the website.
