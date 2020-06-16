Florida climbs over 80K positive cases of COVID-19

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday update confirms that there have been 80,109 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting 78,128 residents.
There have also been 2,993 deaths blamed on the virus. That’s an increase of 55 reported deaths in 24-hours. Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are your latest numbers for Manatee and Sarasota Counties:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,483 Residents: 1,473 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 10
Conditions and Care Deaths: 116 Hospitalizations* Residents: 239 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 668 (45%) Female: 799 (54%) Unknown/No data: 6 (<1%)
Race: Black: 220 (15%) White: 934 (63%) Other: 129 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 190 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 480 (33%) Not-Hispanic: 751 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 242 (16%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 789 Residents: 766 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 92 Hospitalizations* Residents: 173 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 61
Gender: Male: 329 (43%) Female: 437 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 57 (7%) White: 594 (78%) Other: 52 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 63 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 82 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 576 (75%) Unknown/No Data: 108 (14%)
