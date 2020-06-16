First Alert Weather: Dry Suncoast weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air continues to be pushed southward by a spinning low pressure area along the mid-Atlantic coast. This feature is acting as an omega block, a meteorological weather pattern that features very slow moving systems. By about Thursday the low will become involved in an upper air wind flow that will push it into the northeast where heavy rain will be possible. Once the system moves, moisture will be able to lift north into the Suncoast and our chance for rain will return. A nice benefit of the dry air are heat indexes that are noticeably lower. For today and tomorrow we will see actual air temperatures and heat indexes only a few degrees apart. But by the end of the work week we will once again be able to say “the air temperature is 90 with a feels like temperatures near 100”. However, by that time we will have a few afternoon showers to cool the evenings.