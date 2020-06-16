Bradenton businesses can’t wait for WNBA Players to arrive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the WNBA announced they will be hosting the rest of the 2020 basketball season at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
The league plans to have all 12 teams in Bradenton by July for training at the IMG Academy.
“We are thrilled! This means for our local and regional business community to have the WNBA select IMG Academy and our and phenomenal community in which for them to play their season and tournament will have a huge impact on the economic and tourism in our area," says Jacki Dezelski who is the President and CEO of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Local businesses like “The athlete’s room”, owned by Tricia Allard, is a massage and whole body cryotherapy business that is down the street from IMG Academy on 34 Street West says it will drive more people to her business.
“With the arrival of the ladies from the WNBA to Bradenton, I hope we have something to offer them. If they need anything. Like a whole body cryotherapy infrared wraps. But we all need help in our business is these days then again I think we all need a lift of spirits,” says Allard.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.