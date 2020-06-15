Woman, dog found dead in lake

WESTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida deputies are investigating after a Florida woman and her dog were found dead in a lake near her home.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Ilba Dickey was found in a Weston lake early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. after the woman’s husband called to report her missing.
The husband told deputies that he saw his dog floating in the lake, along with a pair of his wife’s sandals.
The sheriff’s office dive team responded and removed the woman from the water. Investigators did not see any signs of trauma.
