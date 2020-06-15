Sheriff: Weekend shooting was self-defense

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says that no charges have been filed in a weekend shooting as evidence appears to show that the incident was self-defense.
Deputies were called to the Big Boy Hookah Lounge early Saturday morning, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located one deceased male who was later identified as 33-year-old Morris Dewayne Shepard of Bradenton.
Officials say they have received a lot of cooperation from witnesses and based on testimony and video evidence, detectives feel confidant the shooting was self-defense. They are asking any additional witnesses to come forward with any additional information.
Anyone with details regarding Saturday’s incident is urged to contact our Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.
