Sarasota police moves a step closer to getting body cameras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The use of body cameras for officers at the Sarasota Police Department has been a topic of discussion for several years.
Monday city commissioners unanimously voted to direct staff to bring back a recommendation before the end of the year to move forward with body cameras.
In 2014, the SPD was given a nearly $37,000 grant by the department of justice and bought 24 body cameras.
They’ve been sitting on a shelf unused and are obsolete.
The chief of police says she’s for the cameras but is waiting for direction.
“Right now we are at a disadvantage as an agency because we don’t have this tool. We have tried to get here for the last 5 to ten years. But for legal and financial barriers we haven’t been able to get here. So this isn’t to create a particular outcome. This is to aide law enforcement and using another tool to tell the truth,” said City of Sarasota Vice Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie.
After a year of the conversation being shelved for a later time, Sarasota Vice Mayor brought it back to commissioners attention.
“I think there is consensus from the community and also law enforcement that collection of evidence is a good thing. The more collection of evidence the better,” said Commissioner Hagen Brody.
The chief of police says the costs for the purchasing and maintenance of the cameras is only sliver of what will need to be considered financially.
“The storage of all of the data. And the iCloud. We would have to hire one person to maintain the cameras and the system. We would have to have one person to handle public records requests. And we would have to probably contractually hire someone to be able to redact the images and the video for public records requests for sending to the use for court and such,” said Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino.
The Vice Mayor motion that passed unanimously directs staff to coordinate with the PD, HR, city attorneys, and other relevant staff.
“It sounds like a win-win situation to me,” said Sarasota Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch.
The chief of police also said they have installed 22 dash-cams in police squad cars.
As for the body cameras the recommendation is expected before the end of the year. Commissioners said it will likely go into next year’s budget and not this years.
