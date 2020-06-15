Sarasota Farmers Market continues to work on re-opening strategy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Coordinators of the Sarasota Farmers Market are still working on plans to safely re-open the event as the Suncoast continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The group says they are working closely with the city to open in a manner that is safe for customers and vendors. In the meantime, the organization is featuring vendors on its social media to encourage people to purchase directly from sellers. You can also see a complete vendor list here.
“We look forward to returning to downtown Sarasota to serve our beloved community and customers with a fun and safer farmers market that we all love and miss," said Chairman, Travis Kinsey.
