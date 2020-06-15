Possible paid parking on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Holmes Beach leaders are looking at ways to offer more parking after removing hundreds of spots in residential areas.
According to the city mayor, the commission will be considering allowing businesses to rent parking spaces.
Discussions are expected to take place in July.
The city recently limited residential area parking, after numerous complaints from homeowners who claim people park on their lawns, leave trash behind and cut through properties.
Under the new suggestion, businesses, like banks or churches could allow paid parking on its property.
