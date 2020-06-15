2 killed in Manatee County crash after SUV collides with motorcycle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead and one person seriously injured after a crash in Manatee County.
The crash happened Sunday night. According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was driving on US 41 north. The driver of the SUV was attempting to turn onto Bayshore Road when she drove into the path of a motorcycle with two occupants.
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were killed. Their names have not yet been released, but FHP confirms that the two deceased individuals are a 30-year-old male and 24-year-old female. Neither were wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
