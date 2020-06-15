Florida Department of Health confirms 77K+ COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - As of Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed that there have been seven more deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, there have been 77,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting 75,388 Florida residents. There have also been 2,938 deaths, up 7 from Sunday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,421 Residents: 1,411 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 10
Conditions and Care Deaths: 115 Hospitalizations* Residents: 237 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 640 (45%) Female: 765 (54%) Unknown/No data: 6 (<1%)
Race: Black: 215 (15%) White: 916 (65%) Other: 122 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 158 (11%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 460 (33%) Not-Hispanic: 742 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 209 (15%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 780 Residents: 757 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 172 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 61
Gender: Male: 329 (43%) Female: 428 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 57 (8%) White: 588 (78%) Other: 50 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 62 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 80 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 572 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 105 (14%
