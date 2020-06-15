First Alert Weather: Dry air slashes rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a nearly stationary mid-level area of low pressure the spins over the Carolina’s for the next few days. This feature, called a cut-off low, will produce storminess and the threat of flooding rain in the near coastal regions of North and South Carolina. The effect of this slow moving system on the Suncoast will be to drive dry air into our atmosphere. This dry air will effectively shut down our rain machine and only the strongest of the storms will have a chance to survive. So the one issue in the forecast will be watching for the isolated stronger storm that might survive the weeding-out process and produce strong gusty winds. In the absence of that isolated strong storm, most on the Suncoast will be dry for at least 3 or 4 days until the low is finally ejected to the northeast by winds aloft.