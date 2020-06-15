Dry air sticks around through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit of a break in our afternoon storms is attributed to an area of low pressure spinning near the Carolina
coast.
The winds rotating around this low is bringing in mainly N to NE winds which is funneling in much drier air over the Suncoast.
So until Thursday expect mostly sunny skies highs in the low 90′s and less than a 20% chance for a late day storm.
Thursday the low finally moves out and we begin to see a return of moisture with a few scattered afternoon storms coming back into play. The rain chance on Thursday is at 30%. The high on Thursday will be around 90.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 with a better chance for late day storms. The rain chance is at 40%.
The weekend should be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies with a few late day storms in the mix.
All is quiet in the tropics for now with lots of wind shear and dry air in place over the main development region.
