Troopers searching for driver involved in hit and run incident on University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for the driver of an unknown vehicle that was involved in a hit and run incident on Sunday morning in Sarasota.
The incident took place around 6:00 a.m. on University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Troopers say the driver was traveling westbound in the right lane of University Parkway, just east of Lockwood Ridge Road, while a bicyclist, an unknown 38-year-old man, was traveling on the same roadway, but in the bicycle lane.
According to troopers, the mirror of the vehicle hit the left side of the bicyclist and the driver left the scene of the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and reports say that he was not wearing a helmet.
Troopers say the vehicle was best described as a utility truck with an unknown make or color.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact FHP or Crimestoppers.
