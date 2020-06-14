Suncoast realtors say it’s now a “Seller’s Market”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast realtors are saying it’s “seller’s market” and now is the time to buy a home.
“Because there are so many homes on the market and interest rates are so low, I sold 2 homes via Facetime this past week," says John Wisz of Keller Williams Realty.
The real estate market is booming.
According to the Zarghami Group, more people are buying homes since the Coronavirus Pandemic hit.
“New buyers that go under contract, has increased. Last week alone, they were 612 new under contract properties,” says Andrew Hadad, who is a Senior Partner and realtor with Zarghami Group.
Hadad, says there are more people looking to buy a home than there are actual homes on the market.
“So now the listing inventory can’t keep up with the amount of active buyers out there. So it is very much what we call a ‘seller’s market’, which means there’s more in demand for properties in Sarasota then there are supplied," explains Hadad.
John Wisz is also a Suncoast relator, he says now that the economy is opening back up, more people are looking to put their homes on the market.
“There’s not a lot on the market. And there are some sellers who are coming to the market because the rates are so low. They want to take advantage of that,” says Wisz.
Not only it’s a seller’s market, it’s a great time to buy a home as well.
“It’s a great time to be a buyer. Interest rates are at 3% for a 30 year conventional. Money is very inexpensive to borrow right now. So more people can actually qualify for more homes and buy what they want, as opposed to interest rates went higher, they’re purchasing power went lower," says Hadad.
