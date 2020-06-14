Some pubs closing temporarily as Florida virus cases rise

By Associated Press | June 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:17 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida bars and restaurants are temporarily closing their doors after being back open for just a few weeks because workers or patrons have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The closures come as the number of new daily coronavirus cases in Florida once again exceeded 2,000 cases on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reported that Florida had 75,568 total cases and 2,931 related deaths.

In the Orlando suburb of Altamonte Springs, a restaurant closed temporarily after some patrons tested positive.

Three bars in downtown St. Petersburg and two restaurants in the city’s restaurant district have temporarily closed recently after several staffers tested positive for the virus.

