Sarasota hosts city’s first pride parade celebration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four years ago, a nation mourned the dozens killed and scores injured in the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.
On Saturday, the City of Sarasota hosted its first pride parade celebration in honor of those victims and to celebrate pride month.
“Well we’re here to celebrate pride and we pivoted because we wanted to do it an a safe way and at this time i think it’s important to have a positive message," Katie McCurry said.
“We have 35 cars registered we have had a few drop in,” Jacob Osborn said. We welcome everybody. Also, in the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement I think its important that we focus on that and its 100 percent welcome."
Organizers told ABC7 that although this is the first pride parade procession in Sarasota, it will not be the last.
The hope is that this will become a bigger, better and eventually even bolder event each and every year.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.