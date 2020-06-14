First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 14, 2020 - Drier air returns limiting rain chances early in the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to taper off across the Suncoast around midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging from 94-97 degrees. A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be extreme at 11.4. Winds will remain light out on the Gulf waters and seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
