A Newtown barbershop is more than haircuts to the community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The black-owned barbershop, PhatHeadz, has been providing the Newtown community with fresh haircuts for the last 13 years.
“I’ve been in the business for so long. Being from the neighborhood, you know I have kids who I cut dad’s hair when he was a kid,” says barbershop owner Gregory Buchanan.
Buchanan grew up in Newtown. The barbershop, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, is down the street from his childhood home.
PhatHeadz is a place that many come not only for a fresh hair cut. But it’s also a safe place for kids to come and hangout.
“Good thing about being here with the kids a lot the parents don’t have transportation. So some of the kids can walk here and the parents know where they’re at. Know that they’re in a safe place," explains Buchanan.
During the three and half months, businesses and stores were ordered shut by state officials, Buchanan took that time to renovate his barbershop to better serve his clients.
“When I was shut down I found the time where I can get the work done. I came and I did a lot. I wasn’t able to work, so in my spare time I was here," says Buchanan.
Buchanan says his barbershop will continue to abide by CDC guidelines to make sure all their customers are safe
