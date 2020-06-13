Man sentenced for collecting dead mom’s social security

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments for nearly a decade after her death.
Court document say a federal judge in Tampa sentenced 54-year-old Robert Miller earlier this week. The Brandon man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds.
Miller’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in December 2009.
Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Miller continued to access the funds, totaling $75,984, until June 2019.
As part of his sentence, Miller must repay the stolen money.
