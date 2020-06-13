Florida now has 75,568 confirmed coronavirus cases; state has suffered 2,931 COVID-19 related fatalities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of health has released its updated COVID-19 numbers. As of Sunday, there have been 75,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 73,650 of those people being Florida residents and 2,931 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,377 Residents: 1,368 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 115 Hospitalizations* Residents: 236 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 50
Gender: Male: 625 (46%) Female: 740 (54%) Unknown/No data: 3 (<1%)
Race: Black: 212 (15%) White: 896 (65%) Other: 117 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 143 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 444 (32%) Not-Hispanic: 736 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 188 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 767 Residents: 744 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 172 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 62
Gender: Male: 324 (44%) Female: 420 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 57 (8%) White: 579 (78%) Other: 49 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 59 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 76 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 568 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 100 (13%)
