First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 13, 2020 - Showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon and evening

Skies will be mostly sunny with atmospheric moisture increasing throughout the day. This increase in moisture will interact with the heating of the day and the sea breeze, which will allow scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to return in the afternoon and evening. The main threats for any strong storms that develop will be heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices reaching anywhere from 96-98 degrees. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.