Deputies investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting took place during the early hours of Saturday morning in Sarasota.
This incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Hookah Lounge in the 4000 block of North Washington Boulevard.
According to deputies, a 33-year-old Bradenton man, Morris Shepherd was killed and his family has been notified.
There is no further information available at this time and this incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact SCSO at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website.
