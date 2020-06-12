Weekend looking good

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air has moved in and will stick around through Saturday but by Sunday p.m. storms will begin to pick up just a little.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east through the day with a NW sea breeze developing later in the afternoon.
Saturday night a few evening storms wrap up and then mostly fair skies expected with lows in the mid 70′s.
Sunday expect partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 and a 40% chance for late day storms scattered about.
Monday will be like Sunday with mainly afternoon and evening storms developing and highs near average for this time of year which is 90.
Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny and highs near 90 with only a slight chance for a shower or two due to a SW wind shift. This will put the main focus of storms inland.
For boaters looking good with east winds at 10 knots to start the day followed by NW winds in the mid afternoon at 5 knots. Seas will be 2 feet or less both Saturday and Sunday.
