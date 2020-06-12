Parents explain why they bring their children to local protest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens marched throughout downtown Sarasota with the Leaders Rights Organization chanting.
Within the crowd, two young brothers were seen chanting along with them.
Their mother Haruka Fenderson says she brought her sons because just like George Floyd, their father is a black man and her sons will too, become black men.
“So their father is African-American. So Think it’s important for them, for their future because it directly affects them and their father. Also been watching the news it looks like something we have to do”, says Fenderson.
This is the first time her sons, 9-year-old Maki Fenderson and 12-year-old Takumi Fenderson, have come out to a protest. But both brothers understand that the protest is apart of history.
“When I get older and I have like grandchildren they’re going to probably ask me how was it in 2020. When the coronavirus hit and racism was like really bad,” says Maki.
“It will not only affect us but it also affects the country,” says Takumi.
