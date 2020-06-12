North Port residents must register for parking passes for July 4 fireworks

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of the North Port who wish to attend the Fourth of July Fireworks celebration must register for parking passes by July 25.
Residents who want to watch from home can tune in to local community radio WKDW 97.5 FM for the accompanying music! You can also stream the fireworks online. To ensure a safe experience for attendees and help reduce unnecessary traffic congestion, the city will be opening free parking pass registration online for residents of North Port on a first come, first serve basis starting on Thursday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m.
If any parking spaces are still available by noon on Monday, June 29, then registration will open to the general public without confirmation of residency.
You can set up a free Parks & Recreation account now here.
Spectators are asked to stay inside their vehicles. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. and will last less than thirty minutes.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.