Man charged in 2019 fatal hit-and-run

The crash happened in August 2019. Three pedestrians - 47-year-old Donald Keefer of Palmetto, 13-year-old Tyler Pittard of Palmetto, and 40-year-old Misty Zipperer of Palmetto - were walking in the grass on the west shoulder of U.S. 19, just south of 49th Street East, when they were hit by a white Chevy Silverado.