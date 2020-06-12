How to prevent heat-related illnesses

Some signs that you are experiencing heat exhaustion is if you are excessively sweating, dizzy, or are lightheaded. If that’s the case sit down in the shade , drink water, or even pour some water on your head to cool down your body temperature. Heat exhaustion can turn into a heat stroke. A person will know if they are having a heat stroke if they are not producing sweat, feel nauseous, or even faint. If a person is experiencing that they should get medical help.