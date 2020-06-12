How to prevent heat-related illnesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you chose to exercise outdoors in the summer, you run the risk of heat exhaustion or even having a heat stroke. But, heat-related illnesses are preventable if you take the proper precautions.
The preferable time to workout outdoors would be either in the early morning hours or late afternoon after the peak heat hours are gone. But, if a person needs to workout when the sun is its strongest, they should exercise at a slower pace than normal and try to do their workout in the shade. Wearing loose clothing will also help prevent a heat-related illness. Tight clothes retain more heat, making a person sweat more. That could make a person feel dizzy or uncomfortable.
Hydration is very important. HealthFit Certified Personal Trainer, Douglas Sham, said for every pound lost when exercising, a person should drink eight ounces of water to replenish the fluid your body lost. For example, if you’re working out for half an hour, you should continuously drink water throughout your workout, taking sips every five to ten minutes. That will replenish any fluid loss. Sports drinks are good to use for the more intense workouts.
“For someone that’s just going for a walk let’s say for less than an hour long, water’s going to be enough to replenish and re hydrate yourself. If you’re exercising at higher intensities, where all of a sudden your salt levels and electrolytes start to deplenish that’s when you want to start utilizing some type of electrolyte replenisher. That’s your Gatorade, your Powerade, your heat gels, which are just a salt electrolyte packet," said Sham.
Some signs that you are experiencing heat exhaustion is if you are excessively sweating, dizzy, or are lightheaded. If that’s the case sit down in the shade , drink water, or even pour some water on your head to cool down your body temperature. Heat exhaustion can turn into a heat stroke. A person will know if they are having a heat stroke if they are not producing sweat, feel nauseous, or even faint. If a person is experiencing that they should get medical help.
